UJA-Federation NY, Microsoft Israel help Majdal Shams

UJA-Federation of New York has donated NIS 6 million shekels to the St. Vincent de Paul Hospital (the French Hospital) and the EMMS Nazareth Hospital (the English Hospital) in Nazareth, for setting up a resilience center and to give support to Arabic speaking children in northern Israel. In addition, NIS 600,000 will be allocated to the Majdal Shams local council, as part of the UJA-Federation of New York’s support for the north. Last Saturday, the Druze town of Majdal Shams was hit by a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon that killed twelve children on a playing field.

RELATED ARTICLES How rocket fired at Majdal Shams got through

Separately, Microsoft Israel and its employees have donated NIS 250,000 to give support to the bereaved families in Majdal Shams. "The sight of the children and youths killed in Majdal Shams yesterday being laid to rest this morning is heart-breaking, and the mind simply refuses to believe the hard pictures of the small coffins. It’s incomprehensible," Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk. managing director of Microsoft’s Israel R&D Center and CTO of Microsoft Security, said last Sunday.

"Support for the community of Majdal Shams is our moral duty," she continued. "These innocent children, who only wanted to play football, are a part of us. Their families are a part of us. Always, and particularly today, it’s important that we should stand with them. I have no doubt that other organizations and many people throughout Israel will join us and take action to help them."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.