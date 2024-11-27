Wizz Air brings forward return to Israel

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the gradual resumption of activity in Israel, starting from December 20. Wizz Air will initially restore service on the Tel Aviv-Larnaca route, with four flights a week. The company said that information about other routes, on which it expects to recommence flying from January 15, would be released later. It originally planned to return to Israel on that date, and is the first airline to bring its date of return forward.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan Airlines - AZAL officially announced that it would return to Israel from November 30, becoming the first company to announce its return since the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon came into force. The airline is offering a 30% discount on tickets bought by December 1 for flights scheduled until the end of April 2025.

Azerbaijan Airlines halted its Tel Aviv-Baku flights when the war broke out. It restored them in March this year, and declared its intention of expanding its activity in Israel despite the war, but following the pager attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon in September it cancelled its flights, at first for a few days but then for a longer period.

Sources inform "Globes" that Aegean Airlines of Greece is expected to return to Israel in December.

Nir Mazor, VP marketing of travel agency Aviation Links, is hopeful that other airlines will follow suit. "The potential for stability in aviation arising from the ceasefire brings with it excellent news. In the short term, we expect to see the return of more airlines, which will expand supply and have a beneficial effect on air fares."

