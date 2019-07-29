Fashion accessory chain Parfois opening in Israel

Despite the crisis in the fashion industry, Portuguese fashion accesories retail chain Parfois is entering Israel and will open its first store in the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv at an investment of NIS 2 million. The new store, which will have 100 square meters on the first floor of the mall, will replace a store of the Enter chain. Parfois is currently in talks to open three more stores in Israel.

Parfois, a fashion accessories chain, will compete with players already operating in Israel, such as Accessorize and TopTen. The City Time Israel group, owned and managed by Helena Katzan, which received the local franchise to operate the chain and is currently in the midst of expansion, imports and markets brands such as Pandora jewelry, the Furla fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger watches and jewelry, and others.

The Parfois chain, which offers women's fashion accessories, is widely deployed in Europe, especially in Portugal and Spain, with a presence in France and Italy. Parfois, which was founded in Portugal in 1994 by Manuela Medeiros, markets products at discount prices. The chain has 900 stores in 65 countries, and is expanding aggressively, opening over 100 stores a year. Parfois offers bags, purses, watches, shoes, clothing, jewelry, hair accessories and hats, scarves, and sunglasses.

