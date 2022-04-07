AI disease detection co Viz.ai raises $100m at $1.2b valuation

AI-powered disease detection and care coordination platform Viz.ai has announced the completion of a $100 million Series D financing round at a company valuation of $1.2 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners with the participation of previous investors including Scale Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Threshold, Google Ventures, Sozo Ventures, CRV, and Susa.

The new funds, which have been raised as the number of hospitals using the Viz Platform surpasses 1,000 with millions of patients served, will be used to support Viz.ai’s growth, expand the platform to detect and triage additional diseases, and grow its customer base globally.

With offices in San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Portugal and Amsterdam, Viz.ai was founded by CEO Dr. Chris Mansi and CTO Dr. David Golan. The company has pioneered the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care for a variety of diseases in hospitals and health systems.

Mansi said, "Viz.ai is committed to helping patients get better, faster and more equitable access to life saving treatments. We will continue to invest heavily in cutting edge technology and services to integrate deeply into the clinical workflow, allowing us to automate disease detection, increase diagnostic rate and enhance workflow across an entire hub and spoke health system. More patients receive the right treatment, resulting in better patient outcomes and improved financial efficiency for the health system."

