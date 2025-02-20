Air Canada to resume Israel flights in June

Air Canada has announced the renewal of flights to Israel on June 8 with four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto. From August the airline will resume flights on the Tel Aviv - Montreal route, with one weekly flight.

Air Canada suspended its Israel operations in October 2023 and briefly resumed services shortly before the Iranian attack on Israel in April 2024. The airline again suspended flights and repeatedly extended the suspension, until announcing that flights would not be resumed until further notice.

Air Canada is now joining two US carriers that have announced the resumption of services - United Airlines will resume flights on March 15 and Delta Airlines on April 1.

So by the summer three North American airlines will be operating flights to Israel after months in which only El Al scheduled direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. There are currently no direct flights to Canada after El Al halted its flights on the route in 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.