Amazon teams with Israel's AI21 Labs on Bedrock AI tool

Amazon entered the AI race last week by unveiling Bedrock, its suite of technologies that can build generative AI apps. The Foundation Models that Amazon is making available to customers includes Israeli company AI21 Labs natural language processing model.

Through Amazon's partnership with AI21 Labs customers can scale their own generative AI-driven applications. Bedrock allows customers to seamlessly access, privately customize, integrate and consume our top-performing Jurassic-2 foundation models in their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, without having to manage any infrastructure.

AI21 Labs CEO Ori Goshen said, "At AI21 Labs, we help businesses and developers use state-of-the-art language models with the goal of revolutionizing writing and reading experiences using generative AI and without requiring any natural language processing (NLP) expertise. We recently announced the Jurassic-2 family of models that offer best-in-class LLMs, bringing top-tier quality, flexibility, and high performance.

He added, "We are excited about making Jurassic-2 models available through Amazon Bedrock because it enables developers to easily access Jurassic-2 without leaving their AWS environment and leverage the powerful generative text capabilities without worrying about managing the infrastructure. With the combination of Jurassic-2 models and Amazon Bedrock, developers can maximize the performance of language tasks while optimizing the cost thanks to the impressive zero-shot instruction-following capabilities and small footprint of Jurassic-2, and Bedrock’s cost-effective infrastructure."

The Tel Aviv-based startup was founded by serial entrepreneurs Prof. Yoav Shoham, CEO Ori Goshen and Prof. Amnon Shashua. The company raised $64 million in its most recent financing round in July 2022 from investors including Shashua, Walden Catalyst, Pitango, TPY Capital and Mark Leslie.

