Amdocs introduces unlimited vacation policy

Israeli software and services provider Amdocs Ltd. (Nasdaq: DOX) today announced the move to a new work model, in which employees can take unlimited vacation. Amdocs has 29,000 employees worldwide including 5,000 in Israel. In the first stage, the new model will be introduced in Israel and the US, starting March 1, and it will then be expanded to other countries in which Amdocs works.

Amdocs will be the largest employer in Israel operating such a program. The company believes that other large companies in Israel will also adopt this model, which has become more necessary in the post-Covid world.

The move to the new model will not affect existing employee rights and all vacation days accruing to employees according to their contract will continue to be recognized.

Amdocs believes that the unlimited vacation model will encourage employees to take time off according to their needs, and not just when they are feeling the effects of severe burnout, and that they will totally disconnect from work during their vacation time.

Judith Yampolsky, head of Amdocs People, responsible for Amdocs’ global HR division, said: "We see a greater need for flexibility for our employees, particularly given the burnout accelerated by Covid. The ‘Vacation without Limits’ program will change this by empowering our employees and giving them maximum work-life balance flexibility. At the base of this program is the trust Amdocs has in its employees, our confidence in the judgement of each Amdocs employee. This program gives employees the freedom to choose the best conditions for them to fulfil their potentials and achieve both their professional and personal goals."

Yampolsky told "Globes" that research has shown that other companies have found that employees take less vacation days when they have unlimited vacation than when vacation days are limited. But Yampolsky insists that Amdocs will encourage employees to take more vacation days and that she herself would be taking more vacation days.

She added that the new model is part of the hybrid flexibility post-Covid. "A person may choose to take a two week vacation in Paris and be on vacation some of the time and work some of the time."

The model decentralizes the authority to provide unlimited vacations and transfers the responsibility for balancing work and leisure to a wide range of managers, who will be equipped with the appropriate tools and will be measured accordingly.

The new policy forms part of Amdocs’ strategy to make the workplace more flexible, with greater opportunities for career development.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2022.

