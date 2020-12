Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m., three-room, 17th floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Shtulim St. in Park TLV was sold for NIS 2.34 (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 90-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor roof-apartment with an 80-sq.m. roof balcony, elevator but no parking on Dizengoff St. was sold for NIS 5.1 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Sheshet Hayamim Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herman Cohen St. was sold for NIS 2.98 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 61-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment on David Yisrael St. in the Marmarek neighborhood was sold for NIS 950,000. A 142-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. was sold for NIS 2.34 million (RE-Max - Metropolitan). A 104-sq.m., 3.5-room, three-floor semi-detached house on a 502-sq.m. lot on Moshe Kosobor St. was sold for NIS 2.885 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and share parking in need of renovation on Menucha Venachala St. was sold for NIS 1.382 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 179-sq.m., six-room, sixth floor roof apartment on Hagera St. was sold for NIS 2.97 million.

Tel Mond: A 210-sq.m., five-room house with a 166-sq.m. yard on Hatzivoni St. was sold for NIS 2.985 million.

Kadima-Tzoren: A 191-sq.m., six-room house with an 81-sq.m. yard and 85-sq.m. roof area on Harotem St. was sold for NIS 3.05 million.

Kokhav Yair: A 192-sq.m., seven-room house on a 710-sq.m. lot on Dan Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million.

Hadera: A 135-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shnir St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with parking on Slutzkin St. was sold for NIS 860,000. A 125-sq.m., five-room, 16th floor apartment, with a 16-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Adni Paz St. was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room house with parking on Yasmin St. was sold for NIS 1.88 (RE-MAX - Miktzoanim).



Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 107-sq.m., 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Vered St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 73-sdq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with two balconies, a storage room, elevator and parking on Renas St. was sold for NIS 860,000. A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Levi Eshkol St. was sold for NIS 740,000 (RE-Max - Family).

Nahariya: A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hashaked St. was sold for NIS 845,000. A 67-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot St. was sold for NIS 525,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Oshrat: A 160-sq.m., five-room house in a 600-sq.m. lot was sold for NIS 1.795 million (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020