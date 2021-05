Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Lehi Street in the Beit Yaakov neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Ma'apilei Egoz Street in the Neve Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Lod: A 60 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Rachel Altar Street in the Hisachon Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 875,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahashmonaim Street in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood was sold for NIS 910,000. A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 1.24 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A more than 100-square meter, two floor garden apartment on Einstein Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million.

Kfar Saba: A 130 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Aharonvitch Street. was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a balcony on Ruppin Street was sold for NIS 2.24 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Amatzia Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 750,000. A 108 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Tel Hai Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 930,000. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Rachel Imenu Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 910,000. A 124 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Central region

Harish: A 116 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Kalanit Street was leased for NIS 2,500 per month. A 105 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shoham Street was leased for NIS 2,900 per month (RE-MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadasha).

