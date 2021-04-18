Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 115-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with two 15-sq.m. balconies, storage room, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 90-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hanasi Harishon St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, 15th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 101-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 11-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Kalman Bialer St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator but no parking on Montefiore St. in the Upper Hadar neighborhoods was sold for NIS 855,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shumanit St. in the Ramat Hatishbi neighborhood was sold for NIS 910,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Maalot: A 69-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Levi Eshkol St. was sold for NIS 460,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 80-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hakanaim St. was sold for NIS 460,000. A 130-sq.m., 4.5-room, semi-detached house on a 330-sq.m. lot with parking on Ein Hatechelet St. was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 90-sq.m. three-room house on a 437-sq.m. lot on Arthur Ruppin St. was leased for NIS 6,200 per month. A 82-sq.m., 3.5-room, 17th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. was leased for NIS 5,100 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021