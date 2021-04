Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 170-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with a 45-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Marcus St. in Talbieh was sold for NIS 8.45 million (Zimuki Real Estate - Daniel Bouzaglo). A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room and two parking spaces on Massuat Yitzhak St. in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 154-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Adam St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for Nis 3.15 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Toscanini St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Nahal Oz St. in Jaffa Aleph was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Arnon St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ness Ziona: A 70-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. sun balcony, elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.581 million. A 83-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with covered parking but no elevator on Maccabi St. was sold for NIS 1.575 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 88-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Meir Yaari St. was sold for NIS 765,000. A 96-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shtal St. was sold for NIS 975,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

