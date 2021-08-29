Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 92-square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a four square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Rashba Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 3.89 million. A 89 square meter, three room, third floor apartment with a balcony, 22 square meter storage room but no parking on Jabotinsky Street in Talbieh was sold for NIS 2.08 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 211 square meter, six-room, third floor penthouse apartment, private roof with swimming pool, storage room and two parking spaces on Dina Street in Baka was sold for NIS 13.37 million (Tzimuki).

Tel Aviv and Central Region

Ramat Gan: A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Proops Street was sold for NIS 2.03 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking in the Elite Tower in Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 46 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Karsky Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 88 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 2 million (RE/MAX - Focus).

Herzliya: A 165 square meter, six-room, garden apartment with a 165 square meter garden, storage room, security room, elevator and two parking spaces on Shimon Wiesenthal Street was sold for NIS 4.11 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, third floor garden apartment with a 50 square meter roof, elevator and two parking spaces on Hannah Senesh Street in Panorama Gardens was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, parking and elevator on Lev Yafe Street in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 2.925 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Lod: A 72 square meter, three-room apartment in Lod was sold for NIS 995,000.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 115 square meter, four-and-a-half-room apartment with a balcony, storage room and parking in the Neeman Towers on Evenei Hahoshen Street in the Evenei Hen neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

