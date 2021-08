Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 120 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kahalit Haharim Street was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, and parking on Har Argaman Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies on Moriah Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 50 square meter balcony and parking on Tachelet Street was sold for NIS 2.73 million (RE-MAX - Unique).

Hadera: A renovated 105 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony on Herzog Street was sold for NIS 980,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 129 square meter, four-room, third floor with an elevator and parking on Mishmar Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 135 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jezreel Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - 770).

Nahariya: A 106 square-meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 235 square meter, seven-room, house with a 200 square meter garden, with parking on Sahlab Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 66 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Remez Street was sold for NIS 845,000. A 83 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Dado Street was sold for NIS 455,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 110 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking. A 65 square meter, third floor apartment on Yoseftal Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 715,000. A 182 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Rambam Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 80 square meter garden on Haim Gabriyahu Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 62 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Bar Kokhba Street near Dizengoff Square in Old North Tel Aviv was leased for NIS 7,000 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021