Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 127 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 65 square meter garden on Hatabor Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 145 square meter garden in Arieh Levin Street in the Bar Ilan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE/MAX - Nadlan City).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 135 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Burla Street in Tochnit Lamed was sold for NIS 4.4 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dimona Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.53 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 25 square meter garden, elevator and parking on De Haz Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 5.37 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Lessin Street was sold for NIS 5.4 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Block Street was sold for NIS 4.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 59 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Dov Hoz Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 87 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ha'ma'apilim Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Baratz Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million (RE/MAX - Evanav).

Rishon Lezion: A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Siterman Street in the Nahlat Yehuda neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashomer Street in the Bilu neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.84 million (RE/MAX - Ideal).

Or Yehuda: A 98 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, parking and an elevator on Tze'alon Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE/MAX Elite).

Lod: A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Feinstein Street was sold for NIS 930,000. A 120 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Barak Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million (RE/MAX - Success).

Modi'in: A 20 square meter, six-room, 20th floor penthouse with a balcony was sold for NIS 4.5 million (Keller-Williams).

