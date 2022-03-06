Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Dan Lenner Street in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Bar Kokhba Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.73 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Hod Hasharon: A 157 square meter, 5-room, fourth floor apartment, with a 115 square meter roof, an elevator and parking on Reut Street in Ramatayim was sold for NIS 3.19 million. A 200 square meter, 5.5-room house on a 350 square meter lot on Kibbutz Galuyot Street in Gil Amal was sold for NIS 4.75 million.

Kfar Saba: A 180 square meter, six-room, six floor penthouse apartment with a 120 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ruppin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 103 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emek Harod Street in the Hahadarim Hahadasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Netanya: A 92 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Shaul Hamelekh Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emmanuel Mohl Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, 24th floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Amnon Lipkin Street in the Migdal Hatzuk project was sold for NIS 3.52 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 170 square meter, 5.5-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with a 100 square meter garden and parking on Antwerpen Street was sold for NIS 2.78 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, 10th floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Meir Amit Street in Ramat Chen was sold for NIS 2.31 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Levan).

Modi’in: A 150 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment, with a 15square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two covered parking spaces on Yigal Yadin Street in the Hamaginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.63 million (Keller Williams).

Harish: A 120 square meter, four-room, ninth floor penthouse apartment with balconies of 20 and 10 square meters, storage room, elevator and parking on Ha’oren Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE/MAX - Ha’Ir Ha’Hadasha).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 84 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 945,000. A 66 square meter, three-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashalom Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 600,000. A 56 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yad Vashem Street was sold for NIS 495,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

