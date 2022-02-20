Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Beer Yaakov: A 103 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha’alonim Street was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 145 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces, on Ephraim Kishon Street in the Talmei Menashe neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 128 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Pierre Koenig Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 142 square meter, four-room, 19th floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking in the Lagun Karov Letayelet building on Yosef Lapid Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 125 square meter, four-room, 20th floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking in the Opera on the Sea building in Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 121 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanatziv Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha’ayin: A 115 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Nachshol Street in the Oferim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.31 million. A 121 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Shabazi Street in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.34 million. A 160 square meter, six-room, 11th floor penthouse apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Yonatan Ratush Street in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 140 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor neighborhood with an elevator and parking on Shaika Ofir Street in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the south

Haifa: A 140 square meter, 5.5-room, second floor penthouse apartment with a 51 square meters balcony and elevator on Shoshanna Hacarmel Street in the Hacarmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony on Wedgewood Street was sold for NIS 1.40 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Heinrich Heine Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE/MAX - City).

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 45 square meter, two-room, sixth floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hanamal Street overlooking the sea was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE/MAX).

Arad: A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with share parking and an elevator on Einot Street was sold for NIS 730,000. A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and share parking on Ben Yair Street was sold for NIS 290,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Eilat: A 64.3 square meter, two-room apartment with two balconies each of 2 square meters in the Queen of Sheba Hotel with rights to use it for eight weeks a year and lease it the rest of the time on Airbnb and Booking.com yielding 24,000 in 2019, was sold for NIS 1.54 million (Kornfeld Properties).

