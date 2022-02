Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 108 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Kaplinsky Street in Kiryat Shalom was sold for NIS 2.78 million. A 50 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Oz Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.56 million. A 68 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Marmorek Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 130 square meter, five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 140 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Leib Yaffe Street in Neve Oved was sold for NIS 4.63 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony and elevator on Kibush Ha'avoda Street in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 300 square meter lot on Kibbutz Galuyot Street in Neve Amal was sold for NIS 3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a sun balcony, storage room, elevator and covered parking on Hillel Zacharia Street in the Makhnei Yehuda neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.18 million (eXp Israel).

Netanya: A 40 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 970,000. A 97 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Reines Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on David Hamelekh Street near the seafront was sold for NIS 2.09 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Harish: A 95 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 40 square meter garden on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 136 square meter, five-room fifth floor apartment with a 84 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on ha'teena Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Pardes Hannah-Karkur: A 175 square meter, six-room house on a 250 square meter lot with a 70 square meter garden and parking on Ha'Omaniut Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 120 square meter, five-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with a 45 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Duchafit Street in the Ramat5 Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Einstein Street with parking was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE/MAX - City).

Ma'alot: A 120 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hermon Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Zalman Shazar Street was sold for NIS 575 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.