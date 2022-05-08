Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 38 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashnaim Street in the Borochov neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.95 million (Mor Properties).

Ramat Hasharon: A three-level house on an 800 square meter lot with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a basement, swimming pool, garden and two parking spaces on Shivtei Yisrael Street in the Neve Magen neighborhood was sold for NIS 18.5 million (RealCapital).

Netanya: A 121 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a sun balcony and parking on Ehud Manor Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 220 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment with a 50 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator, swimming pool in the building and two parking spaces on Bnei Binyamin Street near the seafront was sold for NIS 6.3 million. A 180 square meter, five-room, 12th floor mini-penthouse apartment with a large sun balcony, elevator, swimming pool and fitness room in the building, and parking on Pierre Koenig Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator, three parking spaces and swimming pool in the building on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Dizengoff Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 121 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking and swimming pool, fitness room, concierge, and synagogue in the building on Ehud Manor Street in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was solod for NIS 4.4 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and three parking spaces on Arik Lavie Street in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha’ayin: A 152 square meter, five-room house with a 125 square meter garden including parking on Habarbur Street in the Givat Haselaim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaffa Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yonatan Ratush Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Ashdod: A 80 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator on Har Canaan Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Neot Sapir Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zamir Street was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 100 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.02 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

