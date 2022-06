Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 88 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 4 square meter sukkah balcony, with no elevator and no parking on Shahal Street in Givat Mordechai was sold for NIS 2.1 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hahashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Mor Properties).

Bat Yam: A 100 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Livorno Street in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.77 million.

Lod: A 64 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Telmim Street in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 970,000. A 100 square meter, five room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Henrietta Szold Street was sold for NIS 1.47 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beer Yaakov: A 100 square meter, four-room, garden apartment with a 90 square meter garden including parking on Avraham Lichtenstein Street was sold for NIS 3.04 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hagefen Street was sold for NIS 1.87 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Petah Tikva: A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment in need of renovation with no elevator and no parking on Leah Goldberg Street was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE/MAX - Supreme).

Netanya: A 95 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Be’eri Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, ninth floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Andreas Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 78 square meter, 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 2.04 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 210 square meter, five-room house with a 290 square meter garden including parking on Har Hermon Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 137 square meter, 5.5-room, third floor mini penthouse apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Gidon Hausner Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 95 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Bnei Or Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 790,000. A 47 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Sanhedrin Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

