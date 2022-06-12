Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A 177 square meter, five-room terraced house with a 50 square meter front garden and 30 square meter back garden, no parking, on Nof Harim Street was sold for NIS 3.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Bat Yam: A 78 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Harav Levy Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Holon: A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony and elevator on Dakar Street was sold for NIS 1.88 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Ra’anana: A 150 square meter, 5.5-room apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Borochov Street was sold for NIS 3.68 million (Keller Williams).

Even Yehuda: A 1,000 square meter lot, with an old house for demolition and rights for building two houses on Vatikim Street was sold for NIS 9.2 million (Citizen Properties - Broker Real Estate Netanya).

Modi’in: A 115 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor, triplex apartment with a 40 square meter garden and parking on Shoshan Tzahor Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.06 million. A 77 square meter, three room, second floor apartment with parking on Hartzia Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.06 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emek Zevulun Street was sold for NIS 2.44 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Hadera: A 120 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Ahad Ha’am Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 100 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Lachish Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Shafek Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Harish: A 109 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Zayit Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 105 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an 12 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Bareket Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (RE/MAX - Ha’Ir Hahadasha).

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 120 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ahuza Street in the center of Karkur was sold for NIS 2.12 million. A 170 square meter, six-room house on a 367 square meter lot with a storage room and two parking spaces on Tzafririm Street in the Kfar Hayarok neighborhood of Karkur was sold for NIS 4.02 million.

