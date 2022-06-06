Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on with an elevator and parking on Beit Palat Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 4 million. A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor in Nahal Habasor Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator on Motzkin Boulevard was sold for NIS 4.76 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 60 square meter roof balcony, with an elevator and parking on Pri Megadim Street in Nahlat Yitzhak was sold for NIS 4.25 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 30 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Ben Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Down Group Real Estate).

Herzliya: A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with three balconies totaling 66 square meters and parking on Moshe Sneh Street in Herzliya Hatzira was sold for NIS 3.7 million.

Kfar Saba: A 120 square meter, six-room, first floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden and parking on Beit Habad Street in the Hadarim Havatika neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 122 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haeshel Street in the Duvdavan Hakfar neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 146 square meter, six-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Kadoshe Belsen Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.75 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Harish: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Rimon Street was sold for NIS 1.24 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Lotem Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE/MAX - Hair Hahadashah).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 95 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with parking on Etzel Street in the Sha'ar Ha'aliyah neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Tzahal Street in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.16 million (RE/MAX - City).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 61 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sanhedrin Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 575,000. A 72 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Yosef Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 660,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

