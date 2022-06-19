Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold



Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 67 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator but no parking on San Martine Street in the New Katamon neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 54 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with two small balconies, a 3.5 square meter storage room, an elevator but no parking on Fein Street in the Neve Shaanan neighborhood of south Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.65 million (RE/MAX - Place).

Holon: A 65 square meter, two-room, ground floor garden apartment with parking on Henkin Street was sold for NIS 2.03 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 91 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.91 million (RE/MAX - Excellence).

Lod: A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Hametzvaim Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, no elevator and no parking on Friman Street was sold for NIS 1.17 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi’in: A 85 square meter, three-room, 11th floor apartment with two balconies, an elevator and parking on Hartzit Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Kfar Yona: A 133 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony and a 7 square meter storage room, elevator and two covered parking spaces on Ahavat Adam Street in the new Sarona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.54 million (eXp).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Tzfat Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 770,000. A 45 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Haviva Rayk Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 590,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 170 square meter, five-room, terraced house including parking on Mivtza Erez Street in the New Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 200 square meter, 5.5-room, 13th floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 60 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Harav Shlomo Tena Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120 square meter garden, and parking on Uzi Narkiss Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 137 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator nad parking on Betzalel Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 170 square meter, six-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Avraham Avinu Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.