Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 52 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sheshet Yamim Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million

Ramat Gan: A 110 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 95 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 60 square meter balcony on Zayit Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Gefen Street was sold for NIS 1.49 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Etrog Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Savion Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 114 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Narkiss Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Alon Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE/MAX - Ha’Ir Hahadasha).



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 86 square meter, 3.5-room, 13th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yad Lebanim Street in the Tel Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Nissanov Real Estate).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 94 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Uvda Street in the New Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 740,000. A 132 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony and parking on Leah Imenu Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Golomb Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment wth an elevator and parking on Yeelim Boulevard in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 850,000. A 73 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Rahavat Tzfat in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 930,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 110-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jabotinsky Street was leased for NIS 4,000 per month. A 70 square meter, three-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzipora Tov Street was leased for NIS 4,800 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2022.

