Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold



Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 91 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Eliezer Kashani Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Mordechai Alkakhi Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 38 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Dov Grunner Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 84 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 7 square meter sun balcony, elevator but no parking on Neve Alon Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Batya Makov Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Prof. Daniel Kahneman Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yavne: A 285 square meter, eight-room house on a 652 square meter lot on Pa'amonit Street in the Neve Ilan neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.1 million.



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 38 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Gedalyahu Street in Neve Sha'anana was sold for NIS 850,000 (Re/MAX - City). A 42 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Ha'aliya Ha'shnia Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 76 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Allenby Street in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 870,000. A 48 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Max Bodenheimer Street was sold for NIS 745,000 (RE/MAX - City).

Akko: A 130 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avraham Danino Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 50 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Eliyahu Hanavi Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 370,000. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 748,000. A 150 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony and parking on Golomb Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Michael Hazani Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 760,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2022.

