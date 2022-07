Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an 8 square meter balcony, shared security room and elevator on Salme Street in Florentine was sold for NIS 3.28 million (Concorde Real Estate).

Ramat Gan: A 100 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Harechesim Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 95 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Machanaim Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Neve Yehoshua Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 139-square meter, five-room, eighth floor mini-penthouse apartment with 60 square meter and 14 square meter sun balconies, a storage room, elevator and parking on Levin Epstein Street was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 82-square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Levin Epstein Street was sold for NIS 1.96 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a security room, 12 square meter balcony, 4 square meter storage room, and parking on Yermiyahu Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 2.23 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Haim: A 140 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with two balconies, a storage room and parking on Hanoter Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator on Cabri Street was sold for NIS 870,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 48 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment without an elevator and without parking on Hehalutz Street was sold for NIS 415,000. A 53 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment without an elevator and without parking on Shaul Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 560,000 (Anglo-Saxon). A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Gidon Hausner Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eliyahu Ben-Hur Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 170 square meter, five-room house on a 500 square meter lot including a garden on Eliyahu Hakim Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 154 square meter, five-room 19th floor penthouse apartment with a 17 square meter balcony on Yehuda Halevy Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 126 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nachum Sneh Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.42 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.