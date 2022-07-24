Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A renovated 75 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla Street in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Frishman Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 52 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Reading Street in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Ramat Gan: A 97-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sharet Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million.

Holon: A 122 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment, with a 14 square meter balcony, 5 square meter store room and two parking spaces on Uzi Hitman Street was sold for NIS 3.45 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Uzi Hitman Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million.

Ness Ziona: A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tel Aviv Street wwas sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Lod: A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, parking but no elevator on Yakinton Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Barak Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Avraham Mizrahi Street was sold for NIS 850,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 120 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Har Bental Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 145 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herbert Samuel Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Milchemet Sheshet Yamim Street with no elevator and no parking was sold for NIS 1.35 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yizreel Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hadasim Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gilboa Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking and no elevator on Oranim Street was sold for NIS 700,000 (RE/MAX - 770).

Nahariya: A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Zalman Shazar Street was sold for NIS 890,000 (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 52 square meter, 2.5-room apartment with an elevator on Eliyahu Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 355,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

