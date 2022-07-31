Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 108 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Rivka Street in Baka'a was sold for NIS 3.5 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 110 square meter, five room, two-floor house (55 square meters each level) with two 10 square meter balconies with building rights to expand the property on Nahliel Street in Kerem Hatamanim was sold for NIS 5 million.

Holon: A 65 square meter three-room, third floor apartment on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Hankin Street was sold for NIS 2.01 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Bat Yam: A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, 27th floor apartment with a 22 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Harav Nissenbaum Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 1.76 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Mania Shohat Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 64 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Zalman Schneur Street was sold for NIS 1.71 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Beer Yaakov: A 116 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, 6 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 2.89 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 99 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room but no elevator and no parking on Issachar Sitkov Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Ra'anana: A 103 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 7 square meter balcony, but no parking on Maccabi Street in the Kiryat David Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.12 million (eXp Cavaliers).

