Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 165 square meter, four-room, ninth floor duplex apartment with two balconies totaling 95 square meters, storage room, elevator and two underground parking spaces on Levi Eshkol Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 8.7 million.

Herzliya: A 125 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with a 11 square meter balcony, seven square meter storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Natan Alterman Street in the west Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.26 million.

Harish: A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Turquoise Street was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 11 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Turquoise Street was sold for NIS 1.49 million. A 127 square meter, 3.5-room terraced house, on a 264 square meter lot on Hagolan Street in the Hahoresh neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Hadera: A 120 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hanatziv Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 900,000. A 121 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Hagiborim Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment including parking on Hativat Hagolani Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 120 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoshanat Hacramel Street in the East Carmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 70 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment in Kikar Sefer in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony on Derekh Tzarfat Street in Ramat Shaul was sold for NIS 1 million. A 60 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Max Bodenheimer Street in the Kiryat Shprinzak neighborhood was sold for NIS 725,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Haviva Rayik Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 765,000. A 64 square meter, four room, first floor apartment on Klisher Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 760,000. A 141 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.