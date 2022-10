Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with a 9 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yaakov Siman Tov Street in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 165 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a13 square meter balcony and a 12 square meter storage room on Galinit Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 2.68 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 95 square meter, 4-room, first floor garden apartment on Zvi Gratz Street in the German Colony was sold for NIS 4 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ha'achim Smilchinsky Street was sold for NIS 1.86 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator on Shmuel Sharira Street was sold for NIS 2.28 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Shoham: A 130 square meter, 5.5-room, terraced house with a 190 square meter garden including parking on Tabor Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hazohar Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Re/MAX - Premium).

Matan: A 180 square meter, 5.5-room house with a 100 square meter basement with four rooms, a 14 square meter security room and parking on Nof Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 5.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 80 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 660,000. A 150 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment including parking on Harav Peretz Hatzioni Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Katzir Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Kfar Yehoshua: A 160 square meter, five-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Alon Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Akko: A 125 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Naomi Shemer Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 96 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Sanhedrin Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 695,000. A 50 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Eliyahu Hanavi Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 480,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 180 square meter garden including parking on Prof. Zeev Vilnai Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 47 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Hannah Senesh Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 565,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

