Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an 8 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Polotzki Street in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.49 million. A 65 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with a 2 square meter balcony on Shivtei Israel Street in the Mosrara neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A



Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 100 square meter, four-room house on a 353 square meter lot on Yitziat Europa Street was sold for NIS 3.36 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, no elevator, parking on Barak Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Kiryat Ono: A 67 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and 20 square meter garden on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 1.97 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 155 square meter, six-room, first floor apartment with two 8 square meter balconies, and parking on Nahal Zin Street was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 200 square meter garden and parking on Shani Street was sold for NIS 3.88 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, first floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden and parking on Hativat Golani Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 51 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yitziat Europa Street was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 30 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hahil Street in Bat Galim was sold for NIS 900,000 (RE/MAX - City).

Zikhron Yaakov: A 279 square meter house on a 485 square meter lot with a security room and two parking spaces on Hastavanit Street was sold for NIS 5.65 million (RE/MAX - Tzameret).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Beit El Street in the tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yehuda Halevy Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.59 million. A 56 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yad Vashem Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 470,000. A 76 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Fichman Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 805,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

