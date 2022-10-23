Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 87 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, and parking on Kamon Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony on Tzionut Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 40 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Dahomi Street in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 1.46 million (RE/MAX - Habayit Sheli). A 127 square meter, five-room, 20th floor apartment with an 8 square meter balcony, 7 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Kiach Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.98 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 115 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on After Street was sold for NIS 5.4 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony and parking on Machal Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Holon: A 75 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Anilevich Street in the Vatikim neighborhood with shared parking was sold for NIS 1.75 million (ExP).

Beer Yaakov: A 110 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Avraham Shapira Street was sold for NIS 2.62 million.

Rehovot: A 120 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Hanasi Harishon Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony and parking on Rashi Street in the Upper Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 48 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment including parking on Zalman Schneur Street in the Ramot Raz neighborhood was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE/MAX - City). A 130 square meter, 5.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nurit Street in the Vardia neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.59 million (Anglo-Saxon).

