Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Avshalom Haviv Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.49 million. A 42 square meter, two room, third floor apartment on Ole Hagardom in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE/MAX - Hazon). A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Yefe Lev Street in Arnona was sold for NIS 2.74 million. A 85 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor roof apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Sadan Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 32 square meter, two-room apartment with a gallery on Bibas Street in north Nachlaot was sold for NIS 1.6 million (eXp).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Moshe Dayan Street in the Kfir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Haim Bar Lev Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE/Max - Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 113 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hashomer Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment on Rashba Street in Neot Shikma in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 38 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Rothschild Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 38 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Hamaginim Street in downtown Haifa was sold for NIS 600,000 (RE-MAX - City).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yisrael Yeshua Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 842,000. A 58 square meter, four room, third floor apartment on Haim Nachman Bialik Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 950,000. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 780,000. A 76 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Tabenkin Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 753,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.