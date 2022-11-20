Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 50 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Hatahiya Street in the Ramat Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE/MAX - Active).

Holon: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Hatothanim Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Rishon Lezion: A 71 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with a seven square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tor Hazahav Street was sold for NIS 2.30 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 125 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Shoshan Tzachor Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.3 million. A 104 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanavi Street in the Hanevi'im neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Harish: A 78 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Kalanit Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 97 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Ben Yehuda Street in the Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 810,000. A 55 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Shderot Hatzionut was sold for NIS 810,000 (Re/MAX - City).

Kiryat Yam: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room next to the apartment and elevator but no parking on Shderot Yerushalayim was sold for NIS 1.05 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Kiryat Ata: A 100 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a storage room and parking but no elevator on Hugo Moller Street was sold for NIS 977,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 84 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 104 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Hashmona Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 170 square meter, six-room house with a 100 square meter garden including parking on Nachshon Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 63 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Sanhedrin Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 600,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.