Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 80 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hasneh Street in the Kfir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bat Shua Street was sold for NIS 2.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 20 square meter, one-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Hagera Street in the Neot Rachel neighborhood was sold for NIS 570,000. A 95 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Bialik Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Modi'in: A 102 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tachelet Street in the Avnai Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.43 million. A 200 square meter, seven-room house on a 600 square meter lot with parking on Agorim Street in Maccabim was sold for NIS 7.5 million (RE/MAX - Mor). A 120 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 130 square meter garden, two storage rooms and two parking spaces on Ephroni Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million (Keller Williams).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 126 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with parking on Haim Herzog Street in Pisgat Afek was sold for NIS 3.04 million. A 166 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hannah Rubina Street in Pisgat Afek was sold for NIS 3.5 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Jerusalem Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yael Rom Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Akko: A 95 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.09 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Nahariya: A 200 square meter, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Arlozorov Street was sold for NIS 3.18 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 84 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shimon Peres Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.