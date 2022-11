Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 74 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hagdud Ha'ivri Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 2.71 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Holon: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Tothanim Street in the Tel Giborim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony on Hanagid Street was sold for NIS 2.32 million.

Herzliya: A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 9 square meter balcony, and parking on Bnei Binyamin Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Kfar Saba: A 120 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dov Hoz Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 119 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70 square meter garden on Shalom Esh Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - One).

Ashdod: A 120 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking and a swimming pool and fitness room in the building on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment before TAMA 38 on Kinneret Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.65 million.

Hadera: A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hativat Golani Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 150 square meter, 5.5-room house on a 250 square meter lot on Raychan Street was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 50 square meter, two-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator on Leon Blum Street in Upper Hadar was sold for NIS 800,000. A 55 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony on Hess Street in Hadar was sold for NIS 815,000 (RE/MAX - City).

Kiryat Haim: A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no parking on Shivat Haminim Street in Kiryat Shmuel was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

