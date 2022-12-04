Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120 square meter, four-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a security room, two balconies totaling 70 square meters, storage room, elevator and two robotic controlled parking spaces on Petahiah Miregensburg in Shikun Dan was sold for NIS 5.35 million (Keller Williams). A 106 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Lehi Street in the Hatikvah neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 58 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Smadar Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaffa Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ohelei Keidar Street was sold for NIS 2.16 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 140 square meter, five-room, 13th floor penthouse apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking Bishop Hajar Street in the Abbas neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Haroub Street in the Western Carmel was sold for NIS 854,000 (RE/MAX - City).

Nahariya: A 70 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 960,000. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 970,000. A 180 square meter, five-room, fifth floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 108 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Livneh Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 130 square meter, five-room house with a 70 square meter garden including parking on Hannah Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 15 square meter garden including parking on Aharon Miskin Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Masada Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 715,000. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Rager Boulevard was sold for NIS 900,000. A 113 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Louis Picquart Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

