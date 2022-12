Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 115 square meter, five-room, ground floor renovated garden apartment with a 140 square meter garden but no parking on Patterson Street in the German Colony in a 19th century building with a conservation order was sold for NIS 6 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 127 square meter, five-room, 20th floor renovated apartment with a 7 square meter balcony and 8 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Hakoah Street in the city center was sold for NIS 5.5 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with three balconies each 2.5 square meters in size, with no parking and no elevator on Shamai Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 85 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator but parking on Lohamei Hagettaot Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.39 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 112 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishuel Hashoham Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Mivtza Sinai Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Shoham: A 101 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Tamar Street was sold for NIS 2.68 million.

Modi'in: A 99 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Netz Hahalav Street in Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Ashdod: A 145 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tzahal Street in the city quarter was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hamifalim Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden and parking on Yerbaam Street in the Yud Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.92 million (RE/MAX - Together). A 144 square meter, five-room, terraced house with additional building rights and parking on Yermiyahu Halperin Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.05 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 105 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avigdor Hameiri Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 890,000. A 68 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 717,000. A 95 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Yaakov Dori Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 690,000. A 85 square meter, three-room, 13th floor apartment including parking on Olei Hagardom Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.08 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 43 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on San Diego Street was sold for NIS 970,000 (RE/MAX - Advance).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2022.

