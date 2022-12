Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 135 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony and 4 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Eliezer Shiloni Street on Moradot Massua was sold for NIS 3.75 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 80 square meter, three-room, 1st floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Lincoln Street in Talbieh was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 79 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Kaf Tet November Street in Katamon was sold for NIS 3.27 million. A 66 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Bar Kokhba Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.09 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 82 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Monash Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.92 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Hagibor Ha'almoni Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 3.18 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nissim Aloni Street in Park Tzameret was sold for NIS 7.4 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A

Bat Yam: A 208 square meter, five-room, 34th floor penthouse apartment with a 59 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Yitzhak Sadeh Street was sold for NIS 8.5 million (Keller Williams).

Holon: A 70 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 2.01 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Rishon Lezion: A 125 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 180 square meter garden, and two parking spaces on Yaakov Ben Street was sold for NIS 4.34 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Wedgewood Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Albert Einstein Street in the Givat Downs neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.38 million (RE/MAX - City).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 167 square meter, five-room, 17th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Bezalel Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.