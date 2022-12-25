Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 65 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and elevator but no parking on San Martin Street in Katamon Chet-Tet was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 43 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Haim Haviv Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Iceland Street in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 120 square meter, six-room, second floor duplex apartment with a 20 square meter balcony on Yaakov Tahon Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 3.42 million (RE/MAX - Habayit Sheli).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mavo Valker Street in the Ma'apilei Egoz neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.32 million (RE/MAX - Place). A 100 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Machal Street in the Neve Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.22 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Heh Be'Iyar Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million.

Harish: A 118 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony elevator and parking on Lotem Street was sold for NIS 1.88 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 65 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Shay Agnon Street in Kiryat Eliezer was sold for NIS 900,000. A 80 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Derekh Hayam Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE/MAX - City). A 113 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking and open view of the sea and Carmel Forest on Yaakov Tahon Street in Ramat Golda was sold for NIS 2 million (eXp Israel).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 140 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 130 square meter terrace, and parking on Caspi Street in Arnona was leased for NIS 11,000 per month.



Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 108 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 10 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Har Hatzofim Street was leased for NIS 5,800 a month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.