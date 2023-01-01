Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 123 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor apartment with a 7 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Ramban Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 6.45 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 150 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment on Ha'hil Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 3.03 million (RE/MAX - Hazon).

Tzur Hadassah: A 190 square meter, seven-room house with a 50 square meter garden, 20 square meter balcony and parking on Hakarkum Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, and elevator on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nissim Bachar Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Herzliya: A 124 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Natan Alterman Street in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 5.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 104 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden and parking on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadasha).

Hadera: A 70 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herbert Samuel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.08 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Derekh Tzarfat in Kiryat Shprinzak was sold for NIS 850,000. A 124 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 124 square meter garden and parking on Yitzhak Elkhanan Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 3.94 million (RE/MAX - City).

Afula: A 103 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Wolfson Street was sold for 1.13 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Kinnamon Street was sold for NIS 700,000 (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 99 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Niv David Street was sold for NIS 1.09 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.