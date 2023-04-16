Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 144 square meter, five-room, 12th floor penthouse apartment with a 53 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Natan Alterman Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 7.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 127 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, an elevator and parking on Habrigada Hayehudit Street in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.72 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).

Lod: A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator on Rachel Alter Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 57 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator on Hashmonaim Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Zayit Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadashah).



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 120 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden on Hawadi Street in the Wadi Nisnas neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE/MAX - Grand).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ayalah Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 750,000. A 116 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Seren Dov Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'arim Ha'teumot Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ramban Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 585,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 54 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 820,000 (RE/MAX - Advance).

