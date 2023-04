Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 115 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with two 8 square meter balconies, an elevator and parking on Habrigada Hayehudit Street in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan). A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Smilansky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya Pituah: A 107 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gluska Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shabazi Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 125 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 33 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut: A 230 square meter, 6.5-room recently renovated house in a 420 square meter lot including parking on Savionim Street was sold for NIS 9.3 million (Keller Williams).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 60 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Alexander Yanai Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 840,000. A 63 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yosef Klausner Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 795,000. A 80 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Sanhedrin Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 710,000. A 95 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a six square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Masada Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 870,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shlomzion Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 750,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Dimona: A 74 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment in Merhavim was sold for NIS 485,000. A 180 square meter, six-room house, on Sahlavan Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100 square meter, four-room garden apartment with a 200 square meter garden in Tel Givon was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 80 square meter, four-room first floor apartment with a balcony but no parking on Tayelet Hasport was sold for NIS 740,000. A 34 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with no parking on Baba Sali Street was sold for NIS 372,000 (Keller Williams Dimona).

