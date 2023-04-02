Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 62 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a six square meter balcony on Halamed Heh Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 2.83 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Haim Bar Lev Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, 11th floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Mahal Street in the Kfir neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya Pituah: A 260 square meter, five-room house on a 400 square meter lot on Ahi Dakar Street was sold for NIS 8.8 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Rishon Lezion: A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Achiezer Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 103 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony on Aharon Mazeh Street was sold for NIS 2.32 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, storage room and parking on Nordau Street at the corner of Yaakov Street was sold for NIS 2.78 million (Diyur Plus).

Kfar Saba: A 160 square meter, five-room, third floor, duplex apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Prof. Dinur Street was sold for NIS 3.38 million (RE/MAX - One).

Harish: A 97 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Barkat Street was sold for NIS 1.69 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadashah).



Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 90 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Steinmetz Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya Pituah: A 138 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a swimming pool in the building was leased for NIS 11,500 a month.

Rehovot: A 87 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kandler Street was leased for NIS 5,400 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.