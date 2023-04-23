Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor roof apartment with a 70 square meter balcony and two parking on Achimaetz Street in Bet Yaakov was sold for NIS 3.35 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A 60 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with nearby parking on Yehoshua Bin Nun Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million.

Herzliya Pituah: A 220 square meter, five-bedroom house with a 400 square meter garden on Shlomo Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 9.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Shoham: A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment including parking on Hazohar Street was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony and parking on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 2.89 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Modi'in: A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 45 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yaar Eshtaol Street in the Nofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 91 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony and parking on Nahar Hayarden Street in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Kfar Saba: A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Ha'efroni Street was sold for NIS 2.94 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 3.26 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Yavne: A 85 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'amoraim Street in the Lev Yavne neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.12 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony on Hanahal Street in the Ramot Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million (RE/MAX - Grand).

Karmiel: A 93 square meter, four-room unrenovated 7th floor apartment with an elevator on Shoshanim Street in the southern neighborhood was sold for NIS 915,000. A 97 square meter, four-room, fourth floor renovated apartment with a storage room and elevator on Netiv Halotus Street in the southern neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 126 square meter, four-room, third floor renovated apartment with a balcony, storage room and elevator on Hahaganah Street in the Rabin neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million (Keller Williams).

