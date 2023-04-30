Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 54 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment prior to TAMA 38 with rights to add space with no parking on Helsinki Street was sold for NIS 9 million. A 117 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a 20 square meter balcony on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 8.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 96 square meter, 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Aharonei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 185 square meter, six-room semi-detached house on a 297 square meter lot with rights to enlarge the house, 43 square meter basement built to be a kitchen on Hatzionut Street was sold for NIS 5.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 244 square meter, five-room two-floor house on Inbar Street in the Yud Zayin neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.2 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Kfar Yona: A 292 square meter house with two 7 square meter balconies, 9 square meter security room, two floors and a basement, two parking spaces on Hatzanchanim Street was sold for NIS 4.24 million (Keller Williams).



Haifa and the north

Afula: A 140 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 30 square meter balcony and parking on Wolfson Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Nahariya: A 114 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ephraim Sharir Street was sold for 1.5 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 122 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'andarta Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Mivtza Nachshon Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 735,000. A 73 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Mishul Yodfat Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 950,000. A 66 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Bernfeld Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 790,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya Pituah: A 350 square meter house on a 500 square meter lot with a swimming pool and basement on Hapoel Street was leased for NIS 25,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 150 square meter, 5.5-room, sixth floor apartment with 16 square meter and 45 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Mizrahi David Street was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.