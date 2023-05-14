Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hakeshet Street in Kiryat Shalom was sold for NIS 2.34 million (RE/MAX - Ocean.)

Holon: A 55 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Sha'ar Zion Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Rehavam Ze'evi Street was sold for NIS 1.61 million (RE/MAX - Top Platinum).

Ashdod: A 130 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony and elevator on Karen Hayesod Street in the Daled quarter was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Hod Hasharon: A 300 square meter lot for the construction of a house on Yermiyahu Street and the corner of Eliyahu Hanavi Street in the Greenberg neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 4.35 million.

Netanya: A 115 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with two balconies of 8 square meters each, an elevator and parking on Habrigada Hayehudit Street in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Habrigada Hayehudit Street in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Smilansky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Harish: A 95 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Turquiz Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor duplex apartment on Oren Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 120 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60 square meter garden on Hawadi Street in Wadi Nisnas was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE/MAX - Grand).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ayala Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 760,000. A 116 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Seren Dov Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 120 squaree meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'arim Hateumot Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.46 million.

