Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with shared parking on Harakvi Street in the Tel Haim neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE/MAX - Ocean.)

Herzliya: A 100 square meter, four-room first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Lubotkin Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10 square meter sun balcony on Levi Eshkol Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 91 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Aharoni Street was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 165 square meter, six-room, seventh floor duplex apartment with a 50 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Miriam Mizrahi Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million (Diyur Plus).



Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator on Rahavat Halehi Street was sold for NIS 560,000. A 48 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator on Modi'in Street was sold for NIS 380,000. A 98 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Olei Hagardom Street was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 500,000. A 94 square meter, four-room, first floor renovated apartment with no elevator on Ibn Gbriol Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 48 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 390,000. A 52 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator on Kovshei Eilat Street was sold for NIS 485,000 (Keller Williams).

Rentals

Herzliya: A 135 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 200 square meter garden and two parking places was leased for NIS 13,500 per month. A 107 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Neve Alon Street was leased for 5,300 per month. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator on Jabotinsky Street was leased for NIS 4,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 123 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with 12 square meter sun balcony, storage room, storage room, elevator and parking on Zecharia Hatucha Street was leased for NIS 6,050 per month (Diyur Plus). A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and Levi Epstein Street was leased for NIS 4,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

