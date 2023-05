Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator on Philadelphia Street in Ramat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.95 million (Real Capital).

Ramat Gan: A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ma'aleh Habanim Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million (Real Capital).

Netanya: A 90 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator on Binyamin Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.94 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 96 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 33 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Turquiz Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Zayit Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Hahadashah).

Pardes Hannah: A 120 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, 4 square meter storage room, elevator and underground parking on Derekh Lemerkhav Street was sold for NIS 2.23 million (R.E. Land).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 95 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sha'ar Hagai Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 710,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ramban Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 585,000. A 50 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Rabbi Tarfon Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 615,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shaul Hamelekh Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 730,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Tabenkin Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70 square meter garden and parking on Gidon Hausner Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 167 square meter, 5.5-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with a 50 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ein Gedi Street in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.46 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Kiryat Malakhi: A 54 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 820,000. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE/MAX - Advance).

