Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 61 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment, on Hamigdal Street was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 54 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Gensin Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Ariel Sharon Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Bat Yam: A 88 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor renovated apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'haganah Street was sold for NIS 1.89 million.

Kfar Saba: A 67 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Ahi Dakar Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 108 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Emek Iron Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 142 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yair Rosenbloom Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.24 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment after TAMA 38 with an elevator on Ha'emek Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.4 million.

Or Akiva: A 104 square meter, four-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hacarmel Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Balfour Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Hamelekh David Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.



Haifa and the north

Karmiel: A 50 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Harimon Street was sold for NIS 682,000. A 62 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Ha'Teana Street was sold for NIS 800,000. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hativa Yiftach Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 156 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Eshkolot Street was sold for NIS 2.09 million.



Beersheva and the south

Ofakim: a 42 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 600,000. A 98 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Haratzit Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A four-room, fifth floor new apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Daniel Street was leased for NIS 6,500 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.