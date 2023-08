Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking, on Hagibor Ha'almoni Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Maapilei Egoz Street in Kfar Shalem was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Allenby Street was sold for NIS 4.79 million.

Holon: A 65 square meter, three-room, apartment with parking but no elevator on Hofein Street was sold for NIS 1.59 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Or Yehuda: A 81 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 9 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tza'elon Street in the Neve Savion neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.34 million (Anglo-Saxon.

Kfar Yona: A 55 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Harav Kook Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ahavat Adam Street was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 148 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ahavat Adam Street was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 262 square meter house and garden with parking on Golani Street was sold for NIS 2.92 million.

Pardes Hannah - Karkur A 79 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hamoshav Street in Karkur was sold for NIS 2 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Geva Street in Pardes Hannah was sold for NIs 2.74 million. A 166 square meter, five-room house with a 225 square meter garden on Simtat Halilach was sold for NIS 3.4 million.



Haifa and the north

Haifa A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahashmal Street in the Neve Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 870,000. A 61 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hashiloah Street in the Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million. A 63 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hagalil Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hator Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIs 2.95 million.

Nof Hagalil: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ariel Sharon Street was sold for NIS 900,,000. A 106 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Harod Street was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 158 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 20 square meter yard on Almog Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million.

